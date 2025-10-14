Police, deputies rescue deer that was trapped in concrete barriers on I-75

A deer became wedged between concrete barriers Monday on Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills, Michigan, resulting in a rescue effort from local authorities.

"I'm proud of our team whose skill and determination made it possible to rescue this deer from certain death," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The four-point buck was a bit bruised after the rescue attempt, deputies said. The Oakland County Animal Control agency has since taken the animal to Bald Mountain Recreation Area, where it was released to the wild.

A passing motorist called Auburn Hills police shortly before 2 p.m. to report that a deer had been struck by a vehicle on I-75 near Lapeer Road, and then became lodged amid a one-foot gap between concrete barriers, the report said. The barriers separate the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

Auburn Hills police asked for help from the Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, which sent its rescue truck and equipment to the scene. The deputies used the rescue truck and straps to slowly lift the deer, while untangling the animal's hoofs in the process.

The animal rescue effort took nearly an hour, and lanes in both directions of I-75 were closed during that time.

This was the second of two incidents in Southeast Michigan in recent days involving a deer rescue. The Michigan State Police also freed a trapped deer Friday in Jackson County.