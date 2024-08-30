Jack White threatens to sue Trump over campaign's use of his music

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit rock star Jack White threatened to sue former President Donald Trump after his campaign used his music in a recent social media post.

Margo Martin, the former president's deputy director of communications, posted a video on social media of Trump getting onto a plane with The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" playing in the background. The original post has since been deleted.

White responded in an Instagram post and said, "Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists."

He also threatened to sue Trump's campaign over the use of his music.

"Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin," White said.

White also called Trump "scum" over his campaign's conduct at Arlington National Cemetery after the former president visited the cemetery with Gold Star families who have family members that died in the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. An Army spokesperson said that a female official at the cemetery was "abruptly pushed aside" during an argument with the campaign over taking photos and video footage while at Arlington.

"You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore," said White.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Trump's campaign for comment on White's post.

The Detroit native is scheduled to play two shows in Metro Detroit this weekend. White is set to play a small show at The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor on Sunday, and then he is scheduled to reunite with former Hentchmen bandmates at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival on Monday.