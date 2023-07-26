Jack White selling personal Tesla, White Stripes gear and other items

(CBS DETROIT) - Jack White is selling some of his personal items, along with gear from his music career, and a portion of the proceeds with benefit Detroit's Clark Park.

Third Man Records, which White launched in 2001, is hosting the Third Man Garage Sale. The online auction started on Tuesday, July 25, and will run until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Notable items in the sale include the following:

the White Stripes-era Framus guitar from the "We're Going To Be Friends" music video

White's blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar from the Boarding House Reach Tour

Third Man's yellow vintage CitiCar, used to deliver the World's Fastest Record

Gear from Third Man Studio

props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot

White's personal Tesla

Profit from this sale will also help a Detroit park. According to the sale website, part of the proceeds will benefit southwest Detroit's Clark Park.

For more information and to view the items up for sale, visit here.