Pistons extend head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's contract after winning playoff series

The Detroit Pistons have locked in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after extending his contract on Monday. The extension comes one day after the top-seeded Pistons secured a Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs, advancing to the conference semifinals.

Details on Bickerstaff's contract extension have not been released.

Bickerstaff was named head coach in 2024 after five years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Under his leadership, the Pistons posted a 104-60 record over the last two seasons, including back-to-back playoff appearances. The Pistons finished the 2025 season with 60 wins, the third-most wins in franchise history.

On Sunday, Detroit claimed a 116-94 victory after trailing Orlando 3-1 in the series. It was the Pistons' first playoff series win since 2008. After losing to the Magic in Game 4, the Pistons turned things around to win Game 5, then came back from a 24-point deficit in Game 6.

Detroit is now gearing up for the semifinals, beginning on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner of this series will advance to the conference finals and take on the winner of the Knicks-76ers matchup.