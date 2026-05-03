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Detroit Pistons defeat Orlando Magic 116-94 for first playoff series win since 2008

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The Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 116-94 on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena for their first playoff series win in 18 years.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 points and 12 assists for Detroit in Game 7 of the series, and Tobias Harris added 30 points and nine rebounds.

The Magic's Paolo Banchero had 38 points and Desmond Bane had 16. Orlando hasn't won a playoff series since 2010.

Detroit will meet either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference semifinal series, which begins Tuesday.

After a 116-109 victory in Game 5, the Pistons rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to defeat the Magic 93-79 on Friday and force a Game 7.

This story will be updated.

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