Isle Royale National Park staff kill wolf that became accustomed to human food, posing safety risk

Isle Royale National Park officials said they have killed a wolf on the island after it became "food-conditioned" and had several concerning interactions with park visitors.

During June and July, park managers say at least two wolves were frequently seen in developed areas and campgrounds on the island. These wolves, which park staff say were known to have obtained human food at campgrounds on several occasions, were exhibiting signs of "habitation and a reliance on human food sources."

According to park staff, the wolves were observed dragging away backpacks and food storage bags from various campsites. Earlier this month, park staff killed one of those wolves after park visitors reported what staff said were several "concerning incidents."

"After extensive monitoring and attempts at deterrence, and in consultation with state, federal and tribal agencies, the difficult decision to lethally remove this wolf was made," park staff said in a news release. Officials did not say how old the wolf was or its gender.

Park staff will continue tracking wolf and human interactions and will subsequently remove wolves that pose a problem.

"Our priority remains the safety of park visitors and staff, and the protection of wildlife in their natural state, including our objective to maintain a wild wolf population. While lethal removal is deeply unfortunate, it became necessary due to a growing public safety risk," said Isle Royale Superintendent Denice Swanke in a release. "All who appreciate and enjoy Isle Royale National Park need to understand the importance of adherence and vigilance to food storage regulations and our collective role in minimizing negative human-wildlife interactions."

Last year, the park service increased hazing efforts to discourage wolves from accessing garbage areas and human food around Rock Harbor and campgrounds on the east side of the island.

For 2025, the park service began requiring that overnight campers use animal-resistant containers. Park service staff also began placing food storage lockers at all campground sites throughout Isle Royale.

Earlier this week, the National Park Service cautioned visitors not to feed black bears and warned that those who feed the animals could face massive fines.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says it's seen a rise in incidents of tourists feeding bears, including three separate occurrences in one week.

