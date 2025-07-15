An island, waterfront property and landlocked parcels are listed in Michigan's surplus property sale

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is listing over 120 state-owned properties for sale via online auction through the surplus land auction program, and among the properties up for sale is an island.

The series of 11 online auctions will take place between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5, the agency announced in a press release Monday.

The designated DNR properties are located in Alger, Allegan, Barry, Genesee, Gogebic, Grand Traverse, Kent, Lake, Lapeer, Luce, Manistee, Marquette, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Schoolcraft, Washtenaw, and Wexford Counties. The sites include an island in Genesee County, frontage on Long Lake in Barry County, and several sites that are 20 acres or more.

Much of the land that the DNR placed on this list came to the state due to nonpayment of taxes, said Scott Whitcomb, director of the DNR's Office of Public Lands.

Once it is determined that a property is better suited for private use than public use, it can be added to the auction list. Once it gets to this point, state officials have already considered land exchange or making the site available to a government agency.

The state notes that some properties are considered landlocked in that there is no public road access, and permission of the adjacent property owners are needed to get on the site. All locations are also subject to local zoning or building ordinances, and there are notes in some cases that a zoning variance would need to be requested for development.

For example, a 4.25-acre property in Schoolcraft County's Doyle Township, along the Manistique River, includes the note that "there is no road frontage/access and the only way to access the parcel is via floating the river."

And an island offered for auction is in Lake Ponemah in Genesee County's Fenton Township. It has .7 acre, but is in an area that requires 1 acre for building because of R-3 Single Family Residential zoning.

Those who wish to bid on a listed property need to register in advance and can make absentee bids as early as 30 days before the bidding opens.

"All parcels are sold as is where is and there are NO REFUNDS," the state's notice said.