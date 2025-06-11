Irma Clark-Coleman, former Michigan Senator and longtime local politician, has died

Irma Clark-Coleman, a Democrat whose political career included the Michigan state senate and house, died Tuesday. She was 88.

"She will be greatly missed by her loving family, close friends, professional colleagues and those in the communities she diligently served," her family said in an Instagram post. "Let us be intentional in fervent prayer for the family as we solicit the gift of God's peace and comfort during this delicate time."

Arrangements for a celebration of life and services are pending.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Irma Clark-Coleman, in a photo shared by the mayor's office. Clark-Coleman died June 10, 2025. Mike Duggan

"I've never met anyone as driven to be of service than Irma and she leaves with us a legacy that demonstrates her commitment. My thoughts are with Irma's family and her countless other friends at this difficult time," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said about his friend.

Clark-Coleman was born in rural Georgia, then moved to Detroit, according to her biography on the Wayne County site. Clark-Coleman attended Pershing High School and was the first in her family to graduate from college, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees from Wayne State University.

Her decades of government service started in 1967 with an entry-level job with the Wayne County Road Commission, working her way up to assistant public information director. She later was media relations director for Wayne County Executive Bill Lucas and press secretary to Wayne County executive Ed McNamara.

During her last seven years with the county, she was also a member of the Detroit School Board.

She retired in 1998 as a human relations director for Wayne County.

Upon retirement, Clark-Coleman served as a Michigan House representative for District 11 and a Michigan senator for District 3.

While in the House, her work included legislation aimed at improving educational standards and student opportunities. In the Senate, she sponsored legislation to strengthen high school graduation standards. She also worked on easing requirements for family members who wished to become legal foster parents or adopt children in their care.

Her appointments include National Education Commission of the States, as well as the Cherry Commission on Higher Education. She is also a former member of the National School Board Association Board of Directors, Michigan Association of School Boards of Directors and National Alliance of Black School Educators.

She held memberships with NAACP, Living Waters Church Board, Trade Union Leadership Council, and the Alpha Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

She was given numerous awards and honors during her life including the Michigan Girl Scouts "Tomorrow Power" award; Latino Community Mana de Michigan Adelita (sister) award; the American Business Women Association award; the Women of Wayne State University Alumni Association's 1997 Headliner award; and the Michigan Chronicle's 2016 Women of Excellence Award.