Southeast Michigan residents discuss Iran war at Thanedar-hosted town hall

On Sunday, President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. Navy will impose a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement comes a day after delegations failed to reach a peace deal to end the conflict in Iran.

In Southeast Michigan, U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-13th Congressional District, held a town hall Sunday for constituents on the war. About two dozen people showed up at the community event center in Melvindale to hear from the congressman.

"I have concerns about some of the things that's going on with seniors, as far as elder abuse," Bettina Wells of Romulus, Michigan, said.

Many in attendance voiced concerns about other topics, including the proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Romulus, health care, and student loan repayment.

"Just stop it. President Trump, you started it. Now end it. You talk to those people you need to talk to. You started it. You finish it," Wells said.

Thanedar on Tuesday sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance calling for Mr. Trump's removal from office by invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S Constitution.

"Look, this war is illegal. This war was unnecessary. This was a war of choice that Trump made," Thanedar said.

He echoes his constituents who say the Trump administration is spending too much money in the Middle East when there are problems here at home that need to be fixed.

"I don't know what this war accomplished, except to use up American money that could have been used to make American lives better," Thanedar said.

While a tentative ceasefire is in place, the Israeli military continued to strike targets in Lebanon, killing civilians in the process.

"I just think President Trump is heartless. So many lives have ended for no reason. What is this solving? I can't see how it's bettering our country at all," Debra Slater of Wayne, Michigan, said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan GOP chair for comment but has not yet heard back.