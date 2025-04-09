Investigators search Detroit home in connection with 3 bodies found in burning car

A neighbor says she heard arguing next door to a Detroit home that is being investigated in connection to the homicide, where three bodies were found inside a burning vehicle.

Tina says that days before the incident on the city's west side, a man and a woman next door appeared to be loudly arguing.

"She was yelling at him to get out, get out," Tina told CBS News Detroit. "She said 'I can't take no more, get out.'"

She said she then witnessed the male backing a silver car into the driveway and putting articles of clothing inside.

"But then Saturday, I saw him taking shoes out of it and moving them to the steps, so I thought he was moving back in," she said. "But on Sunday, I saw police, yellow tape. All that was up."

On Tuesday, authorities were back at the address removing evidence again. Michigan State Police confirmed that it is connected to the scene on Detroit's west side from Sunday.

Authorities have not confirmed the names of the victims but do say one of them was a child, which Tina fears may be a young girl who would play with her sons often.

"I'm sorry that I wasn't here," Tina told CBS News Detroit. "I'm sorry Ava couldn't run to my house. I don't even know. I'm just sorry."

Detroit police said a person of interest, Edward Redding, was taken into custody. Detectives said Redding's vehicle was traveling near the location where the bodies were found. They attempted to pull him over, but he drove off, leading to a police chase before crashing the car.

Investigators also said they found a gun inside Redding's vehicle and that he was a convicted felon.

Michigan State Police say the investigation is still underway and Redding has not been charged in connection with the victims' deaths.