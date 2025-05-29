Watch CBS News
Local News

Seven Michigan inmates left in transport van for 2 hours break out to call for help, sheriff's office says

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Federal court strikes down sweeping tariffs; weather and more top stories
Federal court strikes down sweeping tariffs; weather and more top stories 04:00

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says it is enforcing new policies after seven inmates were left in a transport for two hours earlier this month.

Authorities say on May 12, the inmates escaped the van that was inside a garage and used an intercom button to call for help. The inmates went through medical evaluation before they were moved to their units, the sheriff's office says.

An internal investigation determined a lack of supervisory oversight, inadequate communication, and unintentional negligence, according to a news release. 

As a result, one supervisor was demoted to deputy after he was found in violation and will undergo training in his new role. Additionally, two deputies received counseling, and another deputy is no longer employed with the department. 

"While the sheriff's office took immediate action and implemented several procedures to ensure this type of incident doesn't occur again, the agency is also reviewing its current jail policies, specifically those involving the transportation of residents outside the jail facility," the sheriff's office said in the news release. "KCSO is committed to improving in any areas necessary to not only prevent this type of incident but also to improve the safety of our facility for residents and visitors."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.