Watch CBS News
Local News

Inkster police searching for suspect in shots fired incident

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Inkster police searching for suspect in shots fired incident
Inkster police searching for suspect in shots fired incident 00:52

(CBS DETROIT) - Inkster police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired at officers early Thursday morning. 

Inkster police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Klink Street between Pierce and Pine streets Thursday. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire, with one shot narrowly missing an officer, officials say. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist. 

"I got on the floor because it was so close that you literally thought it was in front of the house," said neighbor Tamika Elmore. "Everyone is still wondering, like, is he still around here barricaded in one of the homes, so we don't know anything, but it feels uncomfortable when you don't know nothing and they're not really saying anything." 

Police say there is no threat to the community and that no injuries have been reported. 

We want to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community, and no officers were injured during the incident," said Inkster Chief of Police Tamika Jenkins in a statement. "The situation is under control, and the investigation is ongoing. 

An investigation is ongoing, and police say a suspect is not in custody. 

"The Inkster Police Department takes the safety of our residents and officers very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for all," Jenkins said. "We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Inkster police at 313-563-9850.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.