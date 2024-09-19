Inkster police searching for suspect in shots fired incident

(CBS DETROIT) - Inkster police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired at officers early Thursday morning.

Inkster police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Klink Street between Pierce and Pine streets Thursday. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire, with one shot narrowly missing an officer, officials say. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist.

"I got on the floor because it was so close that you literally thought it was in front of the house," said neighbor Tamika Elmore. "Everyone is still wondering, like, is he still around here barricaded in one of the homes, so we don't know anything, but it feels uncomfortable when you don't know nothing and they're not really saying anything."

Police say there is no threat to the community and that no injuries have been reported.

We want to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community, and no officers were injured during the incident," said Inkster Chief of Police Tamika Jenkins in a statement. "The situation is under control, and the investigation is ongoing.

An investigation is ongoing, and police say a suspect is not in custody.

"The Inkster Police Department takes the safety of our residents and officers very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for all," Jenkins said. "We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Inkster police at 313-563-9850.