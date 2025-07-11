One person injured in Southfield shooting, police seeking suspect

A 21-year-old man was injured during a shooting Thursday night in Southfield, Michigan, and police are searching for the suspect.

The shooting was reported about 9:50 p.m., directing police to Simms Park, in the area of Pierce Street and Wiltshire Boulevard. When Southfield Police officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by Southfield Life to an area hospital. His injuries were reported by police to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was last seen running from the scene, and was wearing all black clothing and latex gloves.

Southfield Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact their department at 248-796-5500.