One person injured in Southfield shooting, police seeking suspect

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A 21-year-old man was injured during a shooting Thursday night in Southfield, Michigan, and police are searching for the suspect. 

The shooting was reported about 9:50 p.m., directing police to Simms Park, in the area of Pierce Street and Wiltshire Boulevard. When Southfield Police officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken by Southfield Life to an area hospital. His injuries were reported by police to be non-life threatening. 

The suspect was last seen running from the scene, and was wearing all black clothing and latex gloves.  

Southfield Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact their department at 248-796-5500.  

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

