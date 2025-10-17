Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured, 1 seriously, in aftermath of crash along Schoenherr Road

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Three people were injured – one seriously – in the aftermath of a crash involving four vehicles Thursday evening in Warren, Michigan. 

Warren Police and Fire were sent to the area of Schoenherr Road and Common Road about 9:30 p.m. in response to the crash. 

Police said a driver of a Toyota Camry was northbound on Schoenherr, with reports that the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. When approaching the intersection with Common Road, the Toyota driver tried to pass two vehicles by entering the southbound lanes, police said. 

That move resulted in a head-on collision in the middle lane, with a vehicle that was southbound, police said. The Toyota then struck two more vehicles. 

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. Two other people had minor injuries. 

The investigation is continuing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue