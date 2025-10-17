3 injured, 1 seriously, in aftermath of crash along Schoenherr Road

Three people were injured – one seriously – in the aftermath of a crash involving four vehicles Thursday evening in Warren, Michigan.

Warren Police and Fire were sent to the area of Schoenherr Road and Common Road about 9:30 p.m. in response to the crash.

Police said a driver of a Toyota Camry was northbound on Schoenherr, with reports that the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. When approaching the intersection with Common Road, the Toyota driver tried to pass two vehicles by entering the southbound lanes, police said.

That move resulted in a head-on collision in the middle lane, with a vehicle that was southbound, police said. The Toyota then struck two more vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. Two other people had minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing.