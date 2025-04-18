Watch CBS News
Ingham County authorities find dead dog in abandoned pet carrier in park

A dead dog was found in an abandoned pet carrier Thursday afternoon at a park in Lansing, Michigan.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter related the details in a report on its social media accounts. 

The call reported a deceased animal being found near the entrance to Everett Park on East Holmes Road in Lansing. When animal control officers arrived, they found a deceased French bulldog inside a black cat carrier with green plastic handles. The carrier was partly covered by a black trash bag.

"Our officers are actively investigating this case," the report said.

Those who have information they wish to share about the case can send tips via an anonymous animal cruelty tip line at 517-676-8376 or email to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.

