Industry analyst discusses electric vehicle growth

(CBS DETROIT) - A new study by J.D. Power suggests anxiety about charging electric vehicles may be preventing some from buying one.

The 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration Study reported 61% of those surveyed would be "overall likely" to buy an EV, but they said concerns over access to charging stations could limit growth.

Paul Eisenstein, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Detroit Bureau, joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to discuss interest in EVs.