Indiana woman wins $500,000 on Michigan Lotto scratch-off ticket she won in white elephant gift exchange

(CBS DETROIT) — A 25-year-old Indiana woman is $500,000 richer after winning big on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a white elephant gift on Christmas.

Emily Hickox originally received a flashlight as part of the gift exchange but traded it in for a Detroit Lions instant ticket her dad received.

"My cousin purchased the ticket for the white elephant gift exchange at our family Christmas party," said Hickox in a news release. "My dad actually won the ticket in the gift exchange, and I won the gift he brought, a flashlight. He wanted his gift back, so we made an agreement after the game to trade gifts.

"I scratched the ticket off on Christmas, which also happens to be my birthday, and thought I won $50,000. I downloaded the Michigan Lottery app and created an account to check the ticket on the app scanner. I was expecting to see $50,000, so when I saw the extra zero, I was speechless! I couldn't comprehend that I'd just won $500,000!"

With her winnings, Hickox plans to purchase a new car, invest, and share with her parents and her cousin, who bought the winning ticket.

"We love hearing all of the fun and exciting ways our players find out they've won big prizes, and a win like this is what every Lottery player dreams of!" said Michigan Lottery commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Winning a prize of $500,000 is a thrill in itself, combined with the excitement of winning on Christmas and your birthday, from a ticket you received as a gift makes it even more incredible."

The ticket was purchased at a Meijer store, located at 2799 10 Mile Road in Rockford.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $21 million playing the Detroit Lions instant game since the game launched in September 2024. Each $5 ticket offers players the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000.