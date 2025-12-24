Indiana man sentenced to prison for 2015 sexual assault of girl in northern Michigan

An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Michigan a decade ago has been sentenced to prison, state officials said.

On Monday, Michael Burch, 34, formerly of Hazelton, Indiana, was sentenced by a Wexford County judge to 38 to 60 months in prison.

Prosecutors accuse Burch of sexually assaulting the girl while she was sleeping in a travel camper in Cadillac in 2015.

The assault was first reported in June 2015, but Burch left Michigan before charges were filed, state prosecutors say. Burch was arrested by U.S. Marshals in January 2025 in Indiana as part of Operation Survivor Justice.

The statewide initiative, launched in 2024, is a partnership among Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and arrest Michigan fugitives with outstanding sexual assault warrants.

In November, Burch pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"Through Operation Survivor Justice and because of the courage of the victim in this case, this offender has been held accountable for this heinous assault," Nessel said in a statement. "It is my hope that this sentence brings some closure to the survivor who has carried this trauma for far too long and reassurance that even years later, justice can still be achieved."

Before Burch was sentenced, a victim impact statement was read, with the victim saying in part, "I still struggle with physical touch, with being places alone, with sleeping; but I want you to know that you didn't ruin my family. You didn't ruin me. We are happy. We have good lives. I'm glad to say that I can finally put this behind me. You finally took accountability for what you did – not only to me, but for all the other people you have done this to. Although I know that this is something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life, I can finally breathe. No more worrying if you are out there doing this to another family. No more wondering how you got away with this."

As part of Burch's sentencing, he was ordered to a lifetime of electronic monitoring and must register as a sex offender.