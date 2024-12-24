Watch CBS News
Illinois man killed after snowmobile crashes into powerline structure in northern Michigan

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — An Illinois man was killed when a snowmobile he was riding on crashed into a powerline structure in Grand Traverse County over the weekend. 

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, off a marked snowmobile trail near the Rasho Road Trailhead in East Bay Township. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says a 2024 Polaris two-person snowmobile collided with an iron powerline structure. 

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two people injured. A 32-year-old Illinois man who was the passenger on the snowmobile sustained severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died from the severity of his injuries, deputies said. The driver of the snowmobile, a 30-year-old Illinois woman, was also taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Deputies say both riders were wearing helmets. Officials believe speed and inexperience operating a snowmobile were contributing factors in the crash. 

Officials have not released the name of the victim. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

