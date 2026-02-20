Watch CBS News
Illinois man charged in 2024 murder, robbery in Metro Detroit

An Illinois man was extradited from Texas to Michigan to face felony charges in connection with a 2024 murder and robbery in Warren.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 36-year-old Jourdan Armstrong, of Joliet, Illinois, was arraigned on Monday on two counts of homicide, one count of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felony firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A judge denied bond, and Armstrong remains in the Macomb County Jail.

Man charged in Michigan robbery, murder
Jourdan Armstrong Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 27, 2024, Armstrong planned a robbery at a house in Warren, where marijuana was sold. Prosecutors say that during the robbery, Armstrong allegedly killed two men, 24-year-old Trey Bennett and 36-year-old Andrew McHenry, both from Ohio.

Authorities arrested Armstrong in Texas on outstanding warrants, and he was transported back to Michigan.

"Justice delayed will not be justice denied. My office will pursue this case with the seriousness and resolve it demands. Acts of violence—especially those alleged here—will not be tolerated in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Armstrong is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 3 and a preliminary exam on March 10. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

