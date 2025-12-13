Iconic boxing brand Kronk Gym making its return to Detroit

A legendary boxing brand is officially back in Detroit, as Kronk Gym opened its new location earlier this month.

Kole Bishop, one of the gym members, has used the opportunity to work on his footwork and stay light on his feet in the boxing ring.

"I think other forms of combat are a lot more barbaric, and boxing is a lot more thought out. It's like human chess, but getting punched at the same time," Bishop said.

He's training in the hopes of one day going pro.

"This is the most legendary boxing gym in all of Michigan. So, I knew for a fact this is where I wanted to be," Bishop said.

The new Kronk Gym is inside the Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center on Wilkins Street.

"It was like two weeks away from a demolition order, and with the support of Mayor Duggan, they managed to reverse that, and a construction company bought it, and we were very fortunate to be the first anchor tenant here in this 3,500 square foot facility, signing a five-year lease," Paul Bhatti, CEO, Kronk, said.

The pictures on the walls tell the history of this iconic boxing brand.

The original location, founded in 1971 by Emmauel Steward, produced some of the world's greatest boxing champions. That's a heritage this new iteration plans to carry on.

"Become what it always was, the beacon of hope, the landmark of opportunity for everybody in Detroit," Bhatti said.

It's going to take discipline.

"Even if you don't want to compete and or go pro, the things that it teaches you at a young age, or any age, really, for that matter, will carry you so far in life," Bishop said.

And sacrifice.

"There's going to be days you don't want to do it, but, like I said, fall in love with the process. Fall in love with the pain just becomes that much easier," Bishop said.

But the plan is that Kronk will once again serve as a center for Detroit's youth, and aspiring champions for generations to come.

Kronk Gym is open six days a week.