Michigan attorney general launches online portal to track and report ICE, federal immigration enforcement actions

Michigan's attorney general has launched a new online form to collect reports of immigration actions in the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel provided that information Wednesday as part of an ICE Response Roundtable discussion she hosted in Detroit. The roundtable was a meeting of local elected officials, law enforcement representatives, clergy, immigration rights activists and other leaders in response to recent actions of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in Michigan.

About 20 people participated in the program, including Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer, Maha Freij from ACCESS and Merissa Kovach from the ACLU.

Nessel's office said its department has received more than 5,000 emails from the public regarding immigration enforcement activity.

"What we are seeing from federal immigration agents across the country has been deeply concerning," she said. "In Michigan, we do not, and will not tolerate harmful, illegal actions against our residents, and I will not hesitate to uphold the law. That includes investigating unlawful actions perpetrated by a federal officer in our state. This new form allows Michiganders to report alleged misconduct right to my office."

Should there be an emergency or crime taking place, residents should report incidents to 911. The new portal is a way to report an incident directly to the state attorney general's office. Michigan residents who make a report through the online form are encouraged to provide a link to the video or livestream link where applicable. Photo submissions can be submitted by email. The reports can be submitted anonymously, with the contact information provided "kept confidential to the extent permitted by law," the attorney general's office said.

The website also provides a collection of links and press releases about specific actions the attorney general's office has taken.

"The tracker is a helpful resource designed to keep residents informed on significant federal actions and how they impact Michigan residents," Nessel said.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Nessel's announcement on Wednesday comes as Border czar Tom Homan said that federal authorities will "draw down" 700 law enforcement personnel in Minnesota.