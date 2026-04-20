Icy conditions in Straits of Mackinac delay seasonal ferry trips to Mackinac Island

Lingering ice in the Straits of Mackinac has delayed the start of summer ferry service to Mackinac Island.

Arnold Transit Company said it is continuing its winter service schedule, which is a limited number of runs between the St. Ignace Classic Dock and Mackinac Island, until further notice. It was going to start the summer schedule on April 21.

And Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry has concluded that the expected April 21 launch date for its 2026 ferry season needs to be postponed. "Safety remains our top priority, and service will resume only when water conditions allow," the ferry company said. "At this time, there is no confirmed opening date."

Both transit companies cited ice conditions that are still in the Straits of Mackinac and around the ferry docks. The water conditions near Mackinaw City, in particular, are not ideal.

"We are monitoring the ice conditions daily, and our crew and vessels are ready to begin the 2026 summer season as soon as conditions allow us to provide safe ferry service to our passengers," Arnold said on a notice on its website.

And Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry has been sharing video and photos in recent days of the icy conditions, including those at its Mackinaw City harbor. That ferry company planned to start twice daily departures from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace on April 21, and ramp up to hourly departures by April 24. The summer schedule starts on May 22.

While the companies wait for clear passage, Shepler's said it has placed its Wyandot ferry in the water and will begin vessel testing for the season as soon as conditions allow. Once the Wyandot is cleared, they will begin the same process with its Captain Shepler ferry.

The above video originally aired on June 13, 2025.