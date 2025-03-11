Suspect found with ice pick shot and killed by Warren Police

Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories

A man was shot and killed in Macomb County, Michigan, after taking out an ice pick as officers investigated a domestic disturbance call, the Warren Police Department reported.

The shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the area of George Merreli Drive and Lorna Avenue.

"No officers were injured and there is no threat to the community," Warren police said in their statement.

The circumstances that led up to it began with a domestic disturbance from Railroad Street near 11 Mile Road. A female caller reported that a male had been armed with a knife, he ran off just prior to officers arriving. When police spoke to her in person, they learned that the suspect had made threats to harm officers with a weapon.

Police began checking the area north of Railroad Street and found the man. The suspect produced an ice pick, and the officer-involved shooting happened.

Warren Fire Department was called to the scene, medics took the man who an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is still in progress with detectives and evidence technicians involved, police expect to issue another report after more information is available.

