I-696 construction project delayed to March 3 due to weather

A major construction project on Interstate 696 that was set to begin on Saturday has been delayed by two days due to weather, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says road closures would not begin until March 3 as they prepare for the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project in Metro Detroit.

Officials say crews will begin laying pavement markings and initiating lane and ramp closures on eastbound I-696 from M-10 to Interstate 75 at 9 a.m. Eastbound 696 is expected to be fully closed by the afternoon. Westbound and eastbound lanes will be rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75. However, eastbound lanes will be detoured through southbound M-10, eastbound M-8 and I-75.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete. In 2027, the freeway will undergo major road work between I-75 and Dequindre Road.