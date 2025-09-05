475 people detained in raid by ICE, other agencies at huge Hyundai site in Georgia, officials say

In a large-scale immigration enforcement sweep at a Hyundai facility in Georgia on Thursday, 475 immigrants suspected of living and working in the U.S. illegally were detained, federal authorities announced.

Steven Schrank, the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia, told reporters Friday that the majority of those detained were Korean nationals but he didn't know exactly how many. They worked for a variety of different companies at the site, including subcontractors, he said.

No criminal charges were announced during Friday's news conference. The sweep was conducted as part of an investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other federal crimes, Schrank said.

"This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy and protecting workers from exploitation," Schrank said.

Some of those detained Thursday allegedly entered the U.S. illegally and others were accused of overstaying their visas or violating visa waivers by working, Schrank said.

The operation involved law enforcement agents from multiple federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the Border Patrol; the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the IRS, underscoring the government-wide nature of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Earlier, the Atlanta office of the ATF had said 450 people were detained in a post on social media, which included pictures from the operation.

The sweep targeted one of Georgia's largest and most high-profile manufacturing sites, touted by the governor and other officials as the biggest economic development project in the state's history. Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korean company, began manufacturing electric vehicles a year ago at the $7.6 billion plant, which employs about 1,200 people. The search shut down construction on an adjacent factory being built to produce EV batteries.

Federal authorities conduct an immigration enforcement operation at a Hyundai battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2025. ATF

ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams confirmed that federal authorities conducted an enforcement operation at the 3,000-acre site west of Savannah. He said agents were focused on the construction site for the battery plant.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was dispatching officials to the site and urged the U.S. Embassy in Seoul "to exercise extreme caution to ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of Korean citizens are not infringed upon."

"The economic activities of Korean investment companies and the rights and interests of Korean citizens must not be unfairly infringed upon during U.S. law enforcement operations," the Foreign Ministry said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers blocked roads to the Hyundai site. The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed they were dispatched to assist federal authorities.

Video posted to social media Thursday showed workers in yellow safety vests lined up as a man wearing a face mask and a tactical vest with the letters HSI, which stands for Homeland Security Investigations, tells them: "We're Homeland Security. We have a search warrant for the whole site."

"We need construction to cease immediately," the man says. "We need all work to end on the site right now."

The Trump administration has undertaken sweeping ICE operations as part of a mass deportation agenda. Immigration officers have raided farms, construction sites, restaurants and auto repair shops.

The Pew Research Center, citing preliminary Census Bureau data, says the U.S. labor force lost more than 1.2 million immigrants from January through July. That includes people who are in the country illegally as well as legal residents.

In addition to making electric vehicles at the site facing Interstate 16 in Bryan County, Hyundai has also partnered with LG Energy Solution to build the battery plant. It's slated to open sometime next year.

The joint venture, HL-GA Battery Company, "is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities," the company said in a statement. "To assist their work, we have paused construction."

But LG Energy Solution Ltd. in South Korea declined to comment on the raid to CBS News.

Operations at Hyundai's EV manufacturing plant weren't interrupted, said plant spokesperson Bianca Johnson.

"This did not impact people getting to work," Johnson said in an email. "Production and normal office hours had already begun for the day" when authorities shut down access.

