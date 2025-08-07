Huron Township police issue 51 texting while driving citations in one day

Huron Township police in suburban Wayne County, Michigan, issued 51 citations in one day over texting and driving violations.

"Distracted driving is an epidemic that affects all of us and is something we believe needs to be seriously addressed," Huron Township Director of Public Safety Everette Robbins said in the press release.

The police department conducted on Wednesday what it called a "proactive distracted driving initiative" aimed at motorists who were in violation of the Michigan Distracted Driving Law. It's part of a series of special enforcement days on matters such as impaired driving and school bus passing rules that the department has enacted lately.

Except for very specific circumstances such as calling 911 during an emergency, a driver in Michigan cannot use a personal cell phone or other mobile electronic device to send or receive text messages, phone calls or post to a social networking site. Drivers are allowed to use a communications device that is mounted or installed for hands-free usage and also can use a citizens band radio that might be installed in the vehicle.

Violations result in fines and/or community service, with the amounts depending on the circumstances and whether it is a repeat offense.

During Wednesday's special enforcement, Huron Township issued the following:

51 citations to drivers who were texting and driving.

One driver was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after being stopped for a texting while driving investigation.

Three drivers were cited for having an expired driver's license.

12 citations were issued on other matters during the distracted driving enforcement.

"The level of focus, professionalism, and teamwork displayed by our officers throughout this detail was outstanding. Their hard work today not only resulted in meaningful enforcement, but also helped raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving in our community," Huron Township Traffic Services Sgt. Vincent Price said in the press release.

The above video originally aired May 10, 2023.