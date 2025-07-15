Watch CBS News
Local News

Huron Township crash results in fatality for Belleville man

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories
Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories 04:00

A Belleville man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Saturday in Wayne County, Michigan. 

The victim, Ethan Michael Ryal, 26, was found unresponsive and died at the crash scene in the area of West Huron River Drive and Middlebelt Road, the Huron Township Department of Public Safety reported. 

The Michigan State Police Downriver Crash Team is assisting Huron Township with the investigation. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Ryal's family and friends," Huron Township said in its press release. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.