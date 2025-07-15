Huron Township crash results in fatality for Belleville man

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories

A Belleville man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Saturday in Wayne County, Michigan.

The victim, Ethan Michael Ryal, 26, was found unresponsive and died at the crash scene in the area of West Huron River Drive and Middlebelt Road, the Huron Township Department of Public Safety reported.

The Michigan State Police Downriver Crash Team is assisting Huron Township with the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Ryal's family and friends," Huron Township said in its press release.