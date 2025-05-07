New Boston Huron High School student arrested after threatening fellow student, police say

A student at Huron High School in New Boston, Michigan, is in custody after a threat was made to another student.

The investigation stemmed from a report that the high school administration gave to the Huron Township Police Department's school resource officer on Tuesday. The investigation was regarding a threat that one student "made directly to another student during school hours," police said in their report.

By the time police were informed, the suspect was no longer on the school campus on Huron River Drive.

Police officers found the 16-year-old at their home, where the student admitted to making such a threat and was taken into custody.

The teen was taken to Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center and held in custody pending review of charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.

"With complete and full cooperation from school administration, we acted quickly to resolve this situation. Student and staff safety is always the top priority. From a public safety perspective, there was no reason to believe that students weren't safe to return to school today," Everette Robbins, Huron Township Department of Public Safety director, said in his statement.

"As always, we thank the students who came forward and reported the threats appropriately. This is a good reminder for parents to have a discussion with their children to always say something if they see or hear something. Also, remind them how powerful words are as they relate to threatening statements."