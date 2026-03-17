Tree that killed Huntington Woods public works employee removed

The community continues to grieve after a Huntington Woods, Michigan, public works employee was killed while cleaning up storm damage.

The night of a severe windstorm on March 13, Public Works supervisor Doug Chmiel was clearing the road for emergency vehicles when he was struck by a falling tree limb. He later died from a brain hemorrhage.

GoFundMe

"When they told me it was him, I just lost it," said friend and True Cut Tree Care owner Frank Bankowski.

Bankowski tells CBS News Detroit that he and Chmiel go way back, and his loss cuts deep.

"We knew each other well. He was a good friend of mine. We hung out all the time at family get-togethers and football and hockey games," Bankowski said.

On Tuesday, Bankowski and his crew at True Cut Tree Care were faced with a challenging task: to remove the tree responsible for Chmiel's death.

CBS Detroit

"The city and the homeowner here wanted the tree gone. The tree can't go through the chipper fast enough," said Bankowski.

Broken branches and debris were scattered, and remnants of the tree slowly disappeared. Meantime, flowers rest nearby in memory of Chmiel, a man described as a pillar in the community, a dedicated employee, and devoted father, husband, and friend.

Frank Bankowski

"Anybody that knew him, he was larger than life. Always had a smile on his face. It was contagious. You hung around with him, and you couldn't help but have a good time," said Bankowski.

Chmiel leaves behind his wife and three young children. An online fundraiser has been created to support his family.

"Family just really feeling the loss. If anybody has the means to donate, please do," Bankowski said.