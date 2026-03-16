Huntington Woods mayor speaks out after public works employee dies

As strong winds and severe weather whipped through Metro Detroit, communities began the big task of cleaning up the storm damage.

While clearing the road for emergency vehicles to get through, Huntington Woods Mayor Bob Paul says a standard call soon turned tragic.

"A resident called 911 that a tree had dropped and was in the road, and so public safety went out to examine the area," said Paul. "It was dark. They did hear a branch break, and next thing they knew, he was on the ground with the branch on him."

City leaders identified the man as Department of Public Works Supervisor Doug Chmiel.

Chmiel, 43, was taken to Corewell Health William Beaumont Hospital by the Royal Oak Fire Department, where he later died after suffering a massive brain hemorrhage.

A four-year employee of the department, Paul says Chmiel's loss is profound.

"He was a great employee. He's one of those guys that you want to have on your crew, whatever city you're in," said Paul.

An Army National Guard veteran, Chmiel leaves behind his wife and three young children.

"We're a small city, not a lot of employees, or it's like a big family here, and this is very devastating to us," said Paul.

Paul says they are grateful to the neighboring communities of Berkley and Royal Oak, who immediately answered the mutual aid call to help.

The city of Berkley released the following statement:

"At this time, the Berkley Department of Public Works crew is assisting the Huntington Woods Department of Public Works by covering their emergencies so staff can grieve. The Berkley Department of Public Safety will cover the Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety's emergencies during Doug's funeral service so that all Huntington Woods staff members can attend."

With crews handling the remaining damage, residents are encouraged to stay inside to stay safe.