Huntington Woods public works employee fatally struck by falling limb

A public works employee in Huntington Woods, Michigan, is dead after a limb fell on him while he was clearing a road on Friday night, the city said.

Doug Chmiel, a supervisor with the city's Department of Public Works, was helping with cleanup efforts after high wind gusts swept through Southeast Michigan on Friday. According to officials, he was clearing the road so that emergency vehicles could get through.

Chmiel was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

"This is a profound loss for the entire Huntington Woods staff and community," the city said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "Our employees are the foundation of our organization, and losing a colleague who was dedicated to their work and community is truly heartbreaking."

According to the city, Chmiel's survivors include his wife and three young children. An online fundraiser has been created in an effort to support his family.

Officials said counseling and support services will be available for all city workers.