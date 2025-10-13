Howell Township data center developer withdraws project application

The developer of a proposed multimillion-dollar data center in Livingston County has withdrawn its application ahead of this week's Livingston County Planning Commission meeting.

"The application was actually withdrawn," said Scott Barb, Livingston County planning director. "That was done at the request of both Howell Township and the applicant."

In late September, hundreds of Howell Township residents packed a Howell Township Planning Commission meeting to protest a plan to build a massive data center.

The project calls for the data center to sit on 1,000 acres of land in Howell Township.

Data centers are often used to store servers that hold large amounts of data and information.

At the September meeting, the Howell Township Planning Commission voted to deny a recommendation in favor of the project.

Barb said he's been told that the project's developer for the unnamed technology company wants to reevaluate the project.

"Right now, we're just waiting and seeing all indications is that the developer wants to pause and take a break and reevaluate their steps forward. You know, that's what I've been told so far anyway," he said.

Bard said there isn't a whole lot of other information that he's been given about why the application was removed, but said the commission could review and vote on it in the future if it is resubmitted.