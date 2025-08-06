Howell post office to move out of downtown to new location

The days are officially numbered for the current post office location in Howell, Michigan, as the U.S. Postal Service plans to relocate the services to a new facility about four miles away.

The postal service said Monday the move is a "final decision," saying the proposal has been in discussions for years. That process included a public meeting held in 2019 during a Howell City Council session.

The Howell post office is currently in a downtown location at 325 S. Michigan Avenue, open six days a week with services such as passport appointments, P.O. Box delivery and pickups for held mail. The nearest full-service post offices include Fowlerville, Brighton and Hartland, according to the USPS.

But there are "severe deficiencies with the current building," the post office said.

In the current plan, a new facility will be built on Grand Oaks Drive, between Gilden Wood and Lowe's Home Improvement, providing full service options as the community has currently. "If this location is not adequate or an agreement cannot be reached with its owner, the Postal Service will consider other sites," the report said.

The Michigan Avenue site will continue in service until the Grand Oaks Drive facility is open and operating.

"While the Postal Service is sensitive to the impact of this decision on its customers and the Howell community, the Postal Service properly considered community input, and this decision is consistent with Postal Service objectives," Monday's notice said. "This is the final decision of the Postal Service with respect to this matter, and there is no right to further administrative or judicial review of this decision."

The Postal Service is a self-funded entity, handling its expenses through the sale of mail-related products and services.