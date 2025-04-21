Watch CBS News
Michigan food pantry moves to new temporary location

By Elle Meyers

The Howell Free Food Pantry, stocked by neighbors, is an easy way for community members struggling with food insecurity to pick up a few essentials. 

The food pantry started out in an antique-style china cabinet in its recognizable shade of yellow. 

"The city really wanted something that matched the aesthetics of the summit garden, so they wanted it light and whimsical and fun, which is where the yellow came from," said Kristie Guadiano, founder of the Howell Free Food Pantry. 

Guadiano, who started the pantry back in 2024, said Livingston County residents can find it in its temporary home at 611 Grand River Avenue in Howell. She said the little pantry gets a lot of use. 

"The amount of turnover, it's astounding," Guadiano said. 

The pantry had to move from the Summit Gardens because of Howell's latest project, an outdoor ice skating and gathering place that broke ground last week. However, it is still easily accessible. Guadiano said food insecurity in Livingston County isn't always easy to spot. 

"It definitely is something that's much more prevalent than people realize on a day-to-day basis," she said. 

Guadiano said that, for the moment, the pantry's plan is to return to its first location after construction is done at the new outdoor gathering space.

