Howell, Michigan breaks ground on new social district

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

An empty lot won't be empty for long after the city of Howell, Michigan, broke ground Wednesday on its new social district in the downtown area.

The estimated $13 million project will feature an ice skating rink, pavilion and gathering space. 

"It's, you know, the culmination of not just three years but many years of planning and advocacy," said Howell Mayor Bob Ellis. 

Ellis said the hope is to provide residents and visitors with a space away from home, work, or school. 

"What really makes a community is these third places besides home and work or school if you're younger-- and that really builds a cohesive community where people feel like they're part of something," said Ellis. 

Charles Gleeson III with C.E. Gleeson Constructors said he feels that these types of projects are special. 

"You're just dealing with the true residents of the city, the people that really get to go in and enjoy these with their families, and you kind of get to touch their hearts a little bit more than with a standard commercial project," Gleeson said. 

The space isn't currently designated for alcohol consumption, but Howell's existing social district does border the new gathering space. 

"It'll only take one council meeting to expand that," Ellis said. 

