Howell appoints interim city manager, Kristi Troy is first woman to serve in that role

The City of Howell in Livingston County, Michigan, has appointed Kristi Troy as its interim city manager. Her duties are effective immediately.

The vote to appoint Troy was unanimous during Monday's city council meeting, replacing Ervin Suida, who had held the position since 2019.

Troy is the first woman to work in a city manager role in Howell, and brings an extensive background in Southeast Michigan local government.

The role of the city manager is to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city, implement policies and goals set by the city council, and work with the staff and residents on a variety of matters.

"Kristi Troy brings both passion and proven expertise to the role of city manager, having shown her capabilities as Howell's planning administrator, and during the past six months as deputy city manager," said Robert Ellis, Mayor of Howell. "Her vision for Howell aligns with our community's values and aspirations to grow and inspire. I look forward to working closely with her during the final months of my tenure as mayor, as we continue to make Howell a wonderful place to live, work, and visit."

Troy began her career in municipal government as a clerk in Canton Township and eventually held a variety of roles at Ypsilanti Charter Township.

She came to the Howell city government in 2022, serving first as the planning and zoning administrator. She had an integral role in developing what became an award-winning master plan for the city, the announcement said. She was also involved with transferring trade permits to Howell's building department.

Troy and her husband Mike have two daughters and two dogs. She enjoys spending time outdoors in Michigan, particularly golfing.

"Residents and stakeholders are invited to join the City Council in welcoming Kristi Troy as she embarks on her new role, leading Howell into its next era of progress and excellence," the announcement said.