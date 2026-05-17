How to watch Game 7 between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off for Game 7 of their playoff series on Sunday night with a trip to the Eastern Conference finals on the line.

Both teams are headed to the winner-take-all battle for the second consecutive round. The Pistons beat the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their quarterfinal series while the Cavaliers took down the Toronto Raptors.

Detroit is 6-1 in Game 7s since 1990, and Cleveland is 5-0 in Game 7s since 2016 — with two of those wins coming in road games.

Here's how you can catch Sunday's game between the Pistons and Cavaliers, how the first six games of their semifinal series unfolded and an injury report for both teams.

How can you watch the Pistons vs. the Cavaliers for Game 7?

Game 7 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Who is predicted to win Game 7 between the Pistons and the Cavaliers?

The Pistons are 4.5-point favorites to win Game 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

How the first 6 games played out

The Pistons took Game 1 with a 111-101 victory at home over the Cavaliers. Cade Cunningham scored 23 points and Tobias Harris added 20 for Detroit. Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and James Harden scored 22 for Cleveland.

Detroit also won Game 2 by a final score of 107-97 over Cleveland. Mitchell led all players on both sides in scoring with 31 points. Cunningham posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists.

Games 3 and 4 went the way of the Cavs as the series shifted to Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The final scores were 116-109 and 112-103, respectively. Cunningham posted his second career postseason triple-double in Game 3 with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Mitchell scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds.

Mitchell largely carried the Cavs in Game 4 with 43 points. Caris LeVert led the Pistons in scoring with 24 points.

Game 5 went to overtime, with Cleveland taking down Detroit 117-113 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons led by 15 points in the first half and 103-94 with two-plus minutes left. The Cavs rallied and pulled into a 103-all tie on Evan Mobley's free throws with 45.2 seconds left. Harden scored a playoff-best 30 points.

Detroit forced a Game 7 after taking down Cleveland 115-94 at Rocket Arena in Game 6 on Friday. Cunningham scored 21 points and Jalen Duren had 15 for the Pistons. The Pistons were up 54-41 at halftime and started the second half with a 12-2 run.

Injury report

Pistons: Guards Kevin Huerter, LeVert and Duncan Robinson will be game-time decisions for Game 7, according to CBS Sports.

Cavaliers: CBS Sports says Power forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to be out of Game 7 with an illness.