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The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Lions (7-2) are eyeing their sixth straight to remain atop the ultra-competitive NFC North. The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week, while the Lions rolled to a 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

Tampa Bay has won three of its last four games after starting the season 0-4. The Buccaneers are closing out their schedule of NFC North opponents, having previously dropped games to Minnesota (23-16), Green Bay (17-14) and Chicago (27-24) last week.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's battle between the Lions and Buccaneers from Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Buccaneers on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Buccaneers?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Buccaneers history

The Lions hold a 34-30-0 edge in the all-time series and have won three of the last five meetings, including a 24-9 victory at Ford Field in October 2025.

This marks the fifth game between the two teams, including a playoff meeting, since 2023.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Buccaneers?

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites to win in Week 11.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Buccaneers' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Tampa Bay's 2026 schedule:

Week 12: Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, TBD

Week 17: Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD

Week 18: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, TBD