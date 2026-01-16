How to watch: 2026 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

The Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview is Friday night, and CBS News Detroit is taking you there.

The annual black-tie event at Huntington Place in Detroit supports six children's charities in Southeast Michigan. Since 1976, the Charity Preview has raised more than $125 million for children's charities.

CBS News Detroit is simulcasting live coverage of the Charity Preview, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

CBS News Detroit's coverage of the Charity Preview includes conversations with executives from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and Penske, as well as from anlysis from auto industry experts and much more.

How to watch the 2026 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

What: 2026 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

2026 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview Date: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"We're grateful for the widespread community support Charity Preview has received and are especially gratified to see the multi-generational audiences who attend," Detroit Auto Show chairman Todd Szott said in a statement. "It's been 50 years since the first Charity Preview event, and attendees still generously rally around it, supporting children in our community while enjoying everything that personifies the spirit and innovation of the Motor City – from music to mobility."

Charities that are the beneficiaries of this year's Charity Preview are Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Detroit native DJ Rimarkable will also perform, and former NBA star Detroit native Jalen Rose will serve as master of ceremonies.

Singer, songwriter and producer Robin Thicke will headline this year's Charity Preview, with Detroit rapper Trick Trick making a special appearance.

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show runs Jan. 14-25. The show concluded its media and industry programming on Thursday, and the public is invited to attend the show Jan. 17-25.

This year's auto show features 41 brands. Organizers estimated that hundreds of thousands of people attended the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, bringing $370 million to the city of Detroit.

For more information on the Charity Preview, visit the Detroit Auto Show website.