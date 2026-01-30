How to report those pesky and frustrating potholes in Michigan

Pesky potholes can be a problem year-round, and these brutally cold temperatures only make them worse.

"Pretty bad is an understatement. I hit a pothole so bad one time it tore my tire off," said motorist Matt.

The bitter cold temperatures are what cause these craters to pop up on some roads more than others.

"It's basically all of the older roads, the roads that have not been reconstructed or repaved in recent years," said Oakland County Road Commission Spokesperson Craig Bryson.

Bryson says that because more money has been dished out to each county for road repairs, there are fewer potholes than in previous years.

"Our roads are in far better condition this year than they were, say five years ago," said Bryson.

Regardless, county crews are constantly filling these ruts and encourage drivers to report them.

"We need their eyes and ears out there. We're out there regularly, but we can't be everywhere all the time, and the more people that tell us about potholes, the more quickly we can fix them," Bryson said.

In Oakland County, Wayne County, Macomb County, and Monroe County, drivers can fill out a form online or call a number to report them.

"The heavier-traveled roads will be a higher priority. If it's an emergency that's causing flat tires or other problems, please call us, and we'll make it a priority," Bryson said.

Will the county cover the cost of repairs if your vehicle gets damaged? Likely not. Under Michigan law, once a pothole is reported, the county has 30 days to fix that pothole, or they're liable.

"Typically, the potholes that are bad enough that are causing flat tires or bent rims, when we hear about them, those are an immediate priority. We get them fixed right away. So, it's unusual that a pothole that serious we would have known about for 30 days and not fixed it," said Bryson.

Still, drivers are encouraged to submit a damage claim, and it will be investigated.