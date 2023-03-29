How to make a public comment on Romulus toxic waste facility relicensing

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michiganders have more time to make public comments regarding the relicensing of a toxic waste facility in Romulus. The site garnered attention after it received waste from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said this isn't just a vent session. The department is only looking for specific comments about technical or compliance issues.

"We fully understand that it's not a facility that a lot of people would necessarily welcome in their community, but we are not allowed by law to consider comments about 'we don't want it here.' We can't even consider comments about the need for it," said Hugh McDiarmid with EGLE. "We have a lot of information online first of all. And there are a lot of organizations out there, environmental groups, watchdog groups, who know a lot about these facilities."

He said the above-ground portion of the site is up for a ten-year relicensing. It only includes the areas where waste is received, processed, or stored. The below-ground area with the injection wells is on a different relicensing schedule.

There already was a public comment period about this early this year, but McDiarmind said they received no feedback. But since the controversial delivery of the train derailment waste, there were calls to reopen the comment period.

"I don't blame them for being concerned. Like I said, this is some nasty stuff that's coming in every day to their community and facility. That's why we take very seriously our regulatory obligation."

Michiganders will have an extra 30 days to comment, from April 3 to May 3. Written comments can be submitted to Ronda L. Blayer, Environmental Engineering Specialist, at BlayerR@Michigan.gov or EGLE, MMD, Hazardous Waste Section, P.O. Box 30241, Lansing, MI 48909.

Written comments must be postmarked no later than May 3, 2023, and include the writer's name, address, and email; a concise statement of the basis for the comments; and the supporting relevant facts upon which the comments are based.

A public meeting regarding the relicensing is also planned for April 13. McDiarmid said after the comment period closes, EGLE staff will weigh the comments in their decision to relicense the facility. There is no timeline for how long that could take.