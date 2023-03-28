Public comment reopened on license renewal for Romulus waste facility

(CBS DETROIT) - State officials have reopened the public comment period on the relicensing of the aboveground hazardous waste operations at the Romulus facility that received waste from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Michigan residents now have 30 more days to provide comment on the license renewal for Republic Industrial and Energy Services facility.

This comes after Michigan lawmakers urged the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

In a letter to EGLE, Reps. Debbie Dingell, Rashida Tlaib and Shri Thanedar urged EGLE to reopen the window for public comment. The lawmakers requested this extension after discovering the public "was unable to properly provide input or properly express concerns with this site and the movement of hazardous waste into their communities."

The lawmakers said that on Feb. 24, they found out toxic waste would be disposed of at the facility in Romulus. This decision between Norfolk South and Republic Industrial Energy services was made without notifying local authorities.

Further hazardous waste shipments were halted, but state officials say there is a need to discuss how waste is disposed of.

The reopened comment period will go from April 3 to May 3. Written comments can be submitted to Ronda L. Blayer, Environmental Engineering Specialist, at BlayerR@Michigan.gov or EGLE, MMD, Hazardous Waste Section, P.O. Box 30241, Lansing, MI 48909.

Written comments must be postmarked by May 3 and include the writer's name, address and email, along with a statement of the basis for comments and supporting facts.

The original period for public comment was from Dec. 30, 2022, to Feb. 16, 2023. No public comments were submitted during that time, but the recent waste transfer to the Romulus facility has generated public interest.