How much rain did Southeast Michigan get? Here's a look at totals.

By
Joseph Buczek
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Heavy rain and storms passed through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, leaving some communities with significant rainfall. 

There are new Flood Warnings for parts of Macomb, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties until Friday as runoff front last night and this morning's rain continues to lead to a flood threat across Southeast Michigan. 

The National Weather Service reports parts of Oakland County received more than three inches of rain, with main communities in Metro Detroit seeing at least 2.5 inches of rain over 24 hours. 

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, here's a look at rainfall totals across Southeast Michigan:

Genesee County 

  • Flint - 2.43 inches 

Huron County

  • Port Austin - 1.80 inches 

Lapeer County

  • North Branch - 2.05 inches

Lenawee County 

  • Morenci - 2.01 inches
  • Tipton - 2.75 inches

Livingston County

  • Fowlerville - 2.85 inches 

Macomb County 

  • Macomb Township - 2.88 inches
  • Roseville - 2.31 inches
  • Richmond - 1.84 inches

Monroe County

  • Monroe - 1.35 inches 

Oakland County

  • Lake Orion - 3.21 inches 
  • Ferndale - 3.06 inches 
  • Ortonville - 2.68 inches
  • Madison Heights - 2.58 inches
  • Leonard - 2.53 inches
  • Farmington - 2.14 inches
  • Farmington Hills - 1.84 inches

Sanilac County 

  • Lexington - 2.53 inches 

Washtenaw County 

  • Manchester - 2.45 inches 

Wayne County

  • Garden City - 2.83 inches
  • Southgate - 2.08 inches 

Rain is expected to return to Southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday. 

