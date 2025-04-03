How much rain did Southeast Michigan get? Here's a look at totals.
Heavy rain and storms passed through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, leaving some communities with significant rainfall.
There are new Flood Warnings for parts of Macomb, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties until Friday as runoff front last night and this morning's rain continues to lead to a flood threat across Southeast Michigan.
The National Weather Service reports parts of Oakland County received more than three inches of rain, with main communities in Metro Detroit seeing at least 2.5 inches of rain over 24 hours.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, here's a look at rainfall totals across Southeast Michigan:
Genesee County
- Flint - 2.43 inches
Huron County
- Port Austin - 1.80 inches
Lapeer County
- North Branch - 2.05 inches
Lenawee County
- Morenci - 2.01 inches
- Tipton - 2.75 inches
Livingston County
- Fowlerville - 2.85 inches
Macomb County
- Macomb Township - 2.88 inches
- Roseville - 2.31 inches
- Richmond - 1.84 inches
Monroe County
- Monroe - 1.35 inches
Oakland County
- Lake Orion - 3.21 inches
- Ferndale - 3.06 inches
- Ortonville - 2.68 inches
- Madison Heights - 2.58 inches
- Leonard - 2.53 inches
- Farmington - 2.14 inches
- Farmington Hills - 1.84 inches
Sanilac County
- Lexington - 2.53 inches
Washtenaw County
- Manchester - 2.45 inches
Wayne County
- Garden City - 2.83 inches
- Southgate - 2.08 inches
Rain is expected to return to Southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday.