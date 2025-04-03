How much rain did Southeast Michigan get? Here's a look at totals.

Heavy rain and storms passed through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, leaving some communities with significant rainfall.

There are new Flood Warnings for parts of Macomb, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties until Friday as runoff front last night and this morning's rain continues to lead to a flood threat across Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service reports parts of Oakland County received more than three inches of rain, with main communities in Metro Detroit seeing at least 2.5 inches of rain over 24 hours.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, here's a look at rainfall totals across Southeast Michigan:

Genesee County

Flint - 2.43 inches

Huron County

Port Austin - 1.80 inches

Lapeer County

North Branch - 2.05 inches

Lenawee County

Morenci - 2.01 inches

Tipton - 2.75 inches

Livingston County

Fowlerville - 2.85 inches

Macomb County

Macomb Township - 2.88 inches

Roseville - 2.31 inches

Richmond - 1.84 inches

Monroe County

Monroe - 1.35 inches

Oakland County

Lake Orion - 3.21 inches

Ferndale - 3.06 inches

Ortonville - 2.68 inches

Madison Heights - 2.58 inches

Leonard - 2.53 inches

Farmington - 2.14 inches

Farmington Hills - 1.84 inches

Sanilac County

Lexington - 2.53 inches

Washtenaw County

Manchester - 2.45 inches

Wayne County

Garden City - 2.83 inches

Southgate - 2.08 inches

Rain is expected to return to Southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday.