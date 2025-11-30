2 injured in house fire involving exploding propane tanks in Macomb County

Investigators in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, are working to learn what caused a fire that sent two people to the hospital and heavily damaged a house on Saturday night.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said the incident happened at a two-story home on Hagen Road near Scheuer Road. Photos shared by officials on social media showed what appeared to be a garage and two vehicles that had been destroyed.

According to the fire department, two residents of the home were taken to the hospital for evaluation, though the extent of their injuries hasn't been disclosed.

Officials said crews from five nearby cities also responded to the blaze, and that it was a challenge for them to put out the flames.

"Winds of 20-30 mph and propane tanks exploding fed the fire while icy roads complicated the response," the fire department said in a written statement.

The American Red Cross was called to help the residents impacted by the incident, according to officials.