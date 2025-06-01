Watch CBS News
Local News

Buggy driver and horse seriously injured in eastern Michigan hit-and-run

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories
Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories 04:00

A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after the horse-drawn buggy he was driving was rear-ended by a car in Sanilac County Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash in the area of Peck and Isles roads in Flynn Township around 6:22 p.m. 

Police say the man was driving on Peck Road when the buggy was rear-ended by a motorist in a white car. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The horse was also seriously injured. 

Troopers are looking for a white or light-colored 2010-2014 Ford Fusion with front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156 or Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.