Buggy driver and horse seriously injured in eastern Michigan hit-and-run

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after the horse-drawn buggy he was driving was rear-ended by a car in Sanilac County Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash in the area of Peck and Isles roads in Flynn Township around 6:22 p.m.

Police say the man was driving on Peck Road when the buggy was rear-ended by a motorist in a white car. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The horse was also seriously injured.

Troopers are looking for a white or light-colored 2010-2014 Ford Fusion with front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156 or Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000.