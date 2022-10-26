HopCat hiring for all positions at new downtown Royal Oak space

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After closing its Fifth Street location in downtown Royal Oak during the pandemic, HopCat will resurface in the area in a new space this winter.

The new HopCat is expected to open at 430 S. Main St. where Noodles & Co., Gamestop and BD's Mongolian Grill once were. The hospitality group that oversees HopCat and other restaurants, Project BarFly, announced Tuesday that the restaurant was looking to hire 150 employees.

Training starts in late November, so front-and back-of-house workers are encouraged to apply now online at barflyjobs.com or in person at the HopCat restaurant located at 4265 Woodward in Detroit.

"At HopCat, we're always looking for enthusiastic people to join our team to help us deliver high-qualitiy service to our guests," said BarFly CEO, Ned Lidvall. "We strive to provide the best work environment, where employees can be themselves, while fostering growth and development, and giving them the opportunity to discover a long-term, rewarding career. We're excited to return to Royal Oak and look forward to serving both returning and new guests alike."

Known for a wide selection of craft beers, a casual environment and bar food like their "cosmik" french fries, HopCat has locations all over Michigan as well as in Nebraska and Indianapolis.