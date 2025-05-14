Eastpointe police investigating fatal stabbing; one person in custody

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

One person was fatally injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Macomb County, Michigan.

Eastpointe Police Department reported its officers were sent about 8 p.m. to the area of 17000 block of Toepfer in Eastpointe on report of the stabbing. When they arrived, they found a person with stab wounds in his upper chest and started providing first aid until medics arrived.

Eastpointe Fire and Rescue and MedStar tended to the victim and transported him to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, where he died as a result of the injuries.

In the meantime, police found the suspect who had remained on scene. That person was arrested and taken to the police station. Officers plan to present the investigaiton to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

"This is an active/ongoing investigation, and there is no threat to the public at this time," the police report said.

In the meantime, Eastpointe police ask that anyone with information on the case contact their detective bureau at 586-445-5100, ext. 1025.