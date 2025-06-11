Homicide charge filed in aftermath of woman found dead in Canton

An arrest has been made in the case of a woman found dead in March in Canton, Michigan, local police report.

The victim was Sharon Germyn, 71. Her body was found March 6 in the 41000 block of Heathmore Court after Canton Police Department was requested to do a welfare check. "Investigators deemed the circumstances surrounding her death to be suspicious and began actively seeking her boyfriend," their report said.

A man that police identified as her boyfriend, Mark Davis, 56, was taken into custody a day later in Ypsilanti on a Michigan Department of Corrections parole detainer. The arrest took place with the Canton Police Department's Special Operations Group working with the Northville Township Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections and the Western Wayne County Special Operations Team.

The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau worked with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office in the follow up investigation.

On May 30, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office authorized the two charges against Davis:

Homicide – Murder – Second Degree. Punishable by life or any term of years.

Habitual Offender – Fourth Offense. Punishable by a mandatory 25 Year Sentence.

An arraignment hearing took place Wednesday at 35th District Court. Davis was remanded in custody without bond. His next court appearance is June 20.