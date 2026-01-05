Holly man rescued from icy waters after snowmobile falls into lake

A snowmobile rider was rescued Sunday from icy waters in Bush Lake in Oakland County, Michigan.

The Holly Police Department said its officers were called to the area about 2:40 p.m. on a report of a man and his snowmobile that had fallen through the ice in Bush Lake, in the area of the 800 block of Holly Bush Drive.

When police arrived, they saw the man in water about 100 feet from shore, with his arms and upper body on the ice. Several bystanders were on shore and on frozen ice, talking to him.

While officers prepared a kayak for a rescue, the bystanders were able to get a rope to the man who then used it to pull himself all the way out of the water. Once he was atop the ice, police told him to roll around on the ice to get closer to shore.

The broken ice, and a man's snowmobile helmet, shows the scene after a 36-year-old Holly man was rescued from icy waters Jan. 4, 2026, in Oakland County. Holly Police Departmernt

Holly police then were able to help him get from shore to a Holly Fire Department ambulance. The 36-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team also arrived on scene, and were able to get the snowmobile out from the water.

"This is another reminder to be cautious when entering any frozen lake or waterway and that "no ice is safe ice." Users are reminded to ensure ice thickness before use and that our frozen lakes are always use at your own risk," Holly police said.